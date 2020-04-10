Global  

Relive England’s classic Italia 90 semi-final against West Germany on Easter Sunday

talkSPORT Friday, 10 April 2020
Get ready to relive the heartbreak of Italia 90 as the BBC is showing the full replay of England’s World Cup semi-final match with West Germany. With most of us stuck inside during the glorious Bank Holiday weekend, it’s the perfect time to be nostalgic about one of the great England teams. On Sunday, the […]
