Tottenham eye Geoffrey Kondogbia transfer as Jose Mourinho 'likes his profile' Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Tottenham are ready to battle Everton in a bid to land Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia when the transfer window reopens Tottenham are ready to battle Everton in a bid to land Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia when the transfer window reopens 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this