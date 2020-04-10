Global  

Coronavirus: Leeds United great Norman Hunter in hospital after positive test

SoccerNews.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Former Leeds United defender Norman Hunter is in hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the Championship club have confirmed. The 76-year-old was admitted after testing positive for coronavirus, according to a club statement released on Friday. “We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19,” […]

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus in numbers: UK sees big rise as death toll passes 7,000

Coronavirus in numbers: UK sees big rise as death toll passes 7,000 00:32

 A total of 7,097 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday, the Department of Health said, up by 938 from 6,159 the day before.

