Coronavirus: Leeds United great Norman Hunter in hospital after positive test

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former Leeds United defender Norman Hunter is in hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the Championship club have confirmed. The 76-year-old was admitted after testing positive for coronavirus, according to a club statement released on Friday. “We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19,” […]



