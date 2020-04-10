Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival released

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival released

FOX Sports Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival releasedEffective today, Friday April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ObsessedHorror

OBSESSED WITH HORROR !! RT @WWE: BREAKING: Effective today, Friday, April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish th… 14 seconds ago

Carlo_Wrestling

Vibranium Immune System 🔋 RT @SI_wrestling: After spending more than a year asking to get out of their contracts, WWE has finally released Dash Wilder and Scott Daws… 28 seconds ago

SquarCircleExpo

SquaredCircleExpo It appears The Revival have gotten their release from the WWE. Where do you think they are going to end up? https://t.co/nSsNn6mo2p 44 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.