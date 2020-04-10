Joe Rogan says UFC 249 cancellation ‘saves me a lot of f****** thinking’ Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Joe Rogan admits the cancellation of UFC 249 ‘saves me a lot of f****** thinking’. The highly-anticipated event, originally scheduled for April 18 in New York, was officially called off due to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday night. UFC president Dana White was adamant the event go on before broadcast partner ESPN and its parent […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Joe Rogan says UFC 249 cancellation ‘saves me a lot of f****** thinking’ https://t.co/8AmseD4ZIG ⟶ via… https://t.co/0tNm3X2ohy 11 minutes ago