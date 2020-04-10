Global  

Sports News

Joe Rogan says UFC 249 cancellation ‘saves me a lot of f****** thinking’

talkSPORT Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Joe Rogan admits the cancellation of UFC 249 ‘saves me a lot of f****** thinking’. The highly-anticipated event, originally scheduled for April 18 in New York, was officially called off due to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday night. UFC president Dana White was adamant the event go on before broadcast partner ESPN and its parent […]
