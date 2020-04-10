ED seizes vehicles of Wadhawans used for trip

Global  

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued seizure orders for five luxury vehicles used by DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel to their farmhouse in Maharashtra's Mahabaleshwar during the coronavirus lockdown. Officials said the agency has sent an official order, issued under the PMLA to the Satara Superintendent of Police for execution.
