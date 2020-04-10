2020 Fantasy Football: April 0.5 PPR mock draft completed just before Brandin Cooks trade changes values Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Jamey Eisenberg analyzes our mock draft held just before the Brandin Cooks trade changes some Fantasy values. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Kory Morales It’s April 10th and I did 7 fantasy football mock drafts by 8:30 AM. I need sports to come back 😫 3 hours ago Cory O'Connor It’s April 9th and I’m doing fantasy football mock drafts. Things are going fine. https://t.co/8dOkPENT24 1 day ago Nick Russo NBC12 I just did my first fantasy football mock draft for the 2020 season. Yes, I know it's only April.… https://t.co/YpUd5g8Ea0 1 week ago