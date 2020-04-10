Reports: Hall of Famer Dan Fouts out as color commentator on CBS' No. 2 NFL team

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

CBS is shaking up its No. 2 NFL broadcast team and will look for a new color commentator to accompany Ian Eagle in the booth after dropping Dan Fouts.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 4 days ago Skip Bayless: Aaron Rodgers has become the most overhyped quarterback of this generation 06:52 Aaron Rodgers was named NFL All-Decade team alongside Tom Brady, but future Hall of Famer Drew Brees did not make the cut. Hear why Skip Bayless thinks that Aaron Rodgers is the most overhyped quarterback of this generation.