Reports: Hall of Famer Dan Fouts out as color commentator on CBS' No. 2 NFL team

Friday, 10 April 2020
CBS is shaking up its No. 2 NFL broadcast team and will look for a new color commentator to accompany Ian Eagle in the booth after dropping Dan Fouts.
