Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sources: XFL suspends operations, staff laid off

Sources: XFL suspends operations, staff laid off

ESPN Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The XFL's chief operating officer, Jeffery Pollock, said Friday that the league is suspending operations and all employees have been laid off, sources told ESPN.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: XFL suspends operations, fires nearly all staff members

XFL suspends operations, fires nearly all staff members 00:29

 An XFL league source has confirmed that operations have been suspended and all employees, except for a few executives, have been fired. ESPN reports there are no plans for a return in 2021.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportschoolreb1

sportschoolrebel Sources: XFL staff laid off, no plans for 2021 https://t.co/gqoRDS8OkF https://t.co/wAAKdZSmFb 2 hours ago

SportsN89266957

SportsNews Sources: XFL staff laid off, no plans for 2021 - via @ESPN App https://t.co/j3gpl07xrX 3 hours ago

LordWalken

Patrick Jacobs #RIPXFL I actually enjoyed the XFL this time around but not surprised it died so fast I am probably the only St Lou… https://t.co/502dllrJ3u 3 hours ago

sam_burum

Sam Burum Well, that was quick... “The XFL suspended operations Friday morning, and multiple sources told ESPN that the leagu… https://t.co/mu56K59Jfq 4 hours ago

fhcmartins

FHCMartins Sources: XFL staff laid off, no plans for 2021 https://t.co/w2cPJOmGtL https://t.co/k71PdBh3AC 5 hours ago

Sashayui1

Sasha yui Sources: XFL staff laid off, no plans for 2021 https://t.co/XnaZoyM97K https://t.co/7bQTuEXe8C 5 hours ago

bryangokc

Bryan Garrison And another one bites the dust! Loved the refs being miked and the kickoff rule but unfortunately nothing will ever… https://t.co/YuACk9VPkO 5 hours ago

DanTelvock

Dan Telvock This stinks. I actually thought it was decent to watch. Sources: XFL staff laid off, no plans for 2021 - via @ESPN… https://t.co/dnoyAWS3rZ 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.