Brady's trademark chase includes 'Tompa Bay'

ESPN Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
New Bucs QB Tom Brady hopes to trademark "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady" for use in merchandise, including clothing, headwear and footwear.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Tom Brady Says He Has No Resentment Toward Bill Belichick

Tom Brady Says He Has No Resentment Toward Bill Belichick 01:42

 Tom Brady Says He Has No Resentment Toward Bill Belichick Tom Brady appeared on Sirius XM's 'The Howard Stern Show' for a lengthy interview on Wednesday morning. Stern asked the quarterback about his success being tied to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Tom Brady, via 'The Howard Stern...

