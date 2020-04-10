Shannon Sharpe believes the Rams are the biggest winners in Brandin Cooks trade to Texans

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Los Angeles Rams have traded WR Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans for a 2nd round draft pick. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that the LA Rams won the trade due to Brandin Cooks history of concussions. The Los Angeles Rams have traded WR Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans for a 2nd round draft pick. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that the LA Rams won the trade due to Brandin Cooks history of concussions. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published -318 seconds ago Shannon Sharpe believes the Rams are the biggest winners in Brandin Cooks trade to Texans 02:08 The Los Angeles Rams have traded WR Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans for a 2nd round draft pick. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that the LA Rams won the trade due to Brandin Cooks history of concussions.