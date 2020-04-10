Global  

Shannon Sharpe believes the Rams are the biggest winners in Brandin Cooks trade to Texans

FOX Sports Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe believes the Rams are the biggest winners in Brandin Cooks trade to TexansThe Los Angeles Rams have traded WR Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans for a 2nd round draft pick. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that the LA Rams won the trade due to Brandin Cooks history of concussions.
