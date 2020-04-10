Global  

Coronavirus pandemic forces Alabama football coach Nick Saban to learn how to use email

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Communication is important as Nick Saban runs Alabama's football program from home during coronavirus pandemic. So his wife taught him how to email.
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Tua Tagovailoa discusses how his relationship grew with Nick Saban

Tua Tagovailoa discusses how his relationship grew with Nick Saban 05:52

 Top NFL Draft Prospect Tua Tagovailoa joins Colin Cowherd on today's show. Hear how he says former coach Nick Saban made him a better player and how their relationship grew.

