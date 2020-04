Covid 19 coronavirus: UFC 249 cancelled despite plans to keep fighting

UFC 249 has been cancelled and all future events postponed indefinitely because of coronavirus.UFC president Dana White was adamant next weekend's fight night would go ahead despite the global pandemic that has seen sports leagues...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Chris D'Agosto Over a year we've had Space Force and they still have only 2 commissioned personnel! TWO!! Also, as a result of t… https://t.co/J4ljZvD6ct 1 day ago Sakib Shadman Sibgat RT @cricketcomau: Michael Neser remains hopeful of playing for Surrey next year despite having his deal for this season cancelled due to th… 2 days ago cricket.com.au Michael Neser remains hopeful of playing for Surrey next year despite having his deal for this season cancelled due… https://t.co/9ucrVzJIiT 3 days ago ʙɪɢɪʟ_ᴊᴇᴇᴠᴀᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ RT @farooqui_maryam: #IPL2020 stakeholders could take few lessons from #Wimbledon which despite getting cancelled due to #Covid_19 is bette… 4 days ago Maryam Farooqui #IPL2020 stakeholders could take few lessons from #Wimbledon which despite getting cancelled due to #Covid_19 is be… https://t.co/mjF3S84fsm 4 days ago Jonathan Marron MD MPH Quickly, the NBA season (and soon after, other sports seasons) were cancelled, and many professional athletes were… https://t.co/dm5t8aJfVO 4 days ago NetWorkWise Nothing can beat face-to-face and in-person #networking. But with the spread of COVID-19 gatherings and events are… https://t.co/ksWMPdgpie 6 days ago