Covid 19 coronavirus: UFC 249 cancelled despite plans to keep fighting

New Zealand Herald Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: UFC 249 cancelled despite plans to keep fightingUFC 249 has been cancelled and all future events postponed indefinitely because of coronavirus.UFC president Dana White was adamant next weekend's fight night would go ahead despite the global pandemic that has seen sports leagues...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: UFC 249 and All Other UFC Events Postponed

UFC 249 and All Other UFC Events Postponed 01:11

 UFC 249 and All Other UFC Events Postponed UFC president Dana White announced on Thursday that he will not proceed with the April 18 pay-per-view event. All other UFC events have also been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dana White, via statement Dana White, via statement ESPN...

