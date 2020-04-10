Global  

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus

Team Talk Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus but "remains asymptomatic", his family have said in a statement.

