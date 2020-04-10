Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NHL hearing offers from cities to host playoffs

NHL hearing offers from cities to host playoffs

ESPN Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Cities across North America have reached out to the NHL to pitch themselves as potential hosts for neutral-site playoff games, though deputy commissioner Bill Daly noted the league hasn't even "created the field yet" in determining which sites would work.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PaulDocWatson

Doc Watson NHL hearing offers from cities to host playoffs https://t.co/UrDhJjT6vt 2 hours ago

LeopoldusEsq

Brandon Leopoldus NHL hearing offers from cities to host playoffs https://t.co/rXdwv7hrpH https://t.co/7a89tl1I46 3 hours ago

AllTheBestNews

AllTheBestNews NHL hearing offers from cities to host playoffs https://t.co/7905OnWpyl 7 hours ago

SMWW

SMWW 🌎 #SMWW2020 NHL hearing offers from cities to host playoffs https://t.co/DSr93WsZ2u Keep Talking!! 10 hours ago

RealPhatsBlog

PhatzNewsRoom NHL hearing offers from cities to host playoffs #NHLRoundup #NHLNews #NHL #NHLTradeTalks #NHLFreeAgency #PKSubban… https://t.co/CmBHtZ7yfa 11 hours ago

coachjakes12tvc

Jordan E. Jaquay NHL hearing offers from cities to host playoffs https://t.co/3oH6BwTKsE 13 hours ago

GarrettVolker

Garrett Volker Would love seeing this happen in #KansasCity at the @SprintCenter. #NHL hearing offers from cities to host playoff… https://t.co/QF4LGVi4hp 15 hours ago

IXDnoticias

InfoXpress Digital NHL hearing offers from cities to host playoffs https://t.co/RJq4MomiT8 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.