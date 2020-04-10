MLB considering radical 2020 realignment plan: report

Major League Baseball is considering a radical realignment plan that would scrap traditional leagues and place teams in six divisions based on spring training locations for the 2020 season, USA Today reported on Friday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Austin Ahern RT @NESN: The Red Sox in a new division? MLB reportedly is considering radical realignment while figuring out plans for the 2020 season. h… 13 minutes ago CBC Sports Baseball is looking at new ways to make a comeback https://t.co/VCvDHHrUR2 22 minutes ago Devdiscourse Report: MLB considering radical 2020 realignment plan https://t.co/6d183L4z79 44 minutes ago Brian Gephart If needed this would be a pretty good plan to get an MBL Season in, at least part of one!! MLB considering radical… https://t.co/q273nyULp3 2 hours ago James Coats RT @royalsreview: MLB considering radical realignment as part of Arizona plan https://t.co/hNSp0xcqzO https://t.co/Rvws7rFoe3 3 hours ago Daytona Beach News-Journal How about the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies being divisional rivals for the season? Or the Boston Red… https://t.co/fZgiqjLXKB 4 hours ago Royals Review MLB considering radical realignment as part of Arizona plan https://t.co/hNSp0xcqzO https://t.co/Rvws7rFoe3 4 hours ago John M. Albertelli MLB Considering No AL and NL: League has discussed plan that would realign all six divisions for abbreviated season… https://t.co/kDw5xtoVc6 4 hours ago