MLB considering radical 2020 realignment plan: report

CBC.ca Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Major League Baseball is considering a radical realignment plan that would scrap traditional leagues and place teams in six divisions based on spring training locations for the 2020 season, USA Today reported on Friday.
