Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Drew Brees to join NBC after playing career is over: report

Drew Brees to join NBC after playing career is over: report

CBC.ca Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The New York Post is reporting that Drew Brees will join NBC after he retires. The 41-year old New Orleans Saints quarterback will be going into his 20th NFL season this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXXV - Published
News video: Report: Drew Brees to join NBC Sports after completion of NFL Career

Report: Drew Brees to join NBC Sports after completion of NFL Career

 New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees just signed a new two-year contract last month worth $50 million and it appears that’ll be the last contract he ever signs with the Saints.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.