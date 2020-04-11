Global  

Report: MLB considering radical 2020 realignment plan

Reuters Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Major League Baseball is considering a radical realignment plan that would scrap traditional leagues and place teams in six divisions based on spring training locations for the 2020 season, USA Today reported on Friday.
