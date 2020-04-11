Philadelphia Eagles legend Pete Retzlaff dies at 88 Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Pete Retzlaff, a tight end who played for the Eagles from 1956-66 and retired as the franchise's all-time leader in catches and yards, has died.

