Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: SmackDown, April 10, 2020

FOX Sports Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Tweets about this

Chatothebear

Eddy Herrera RT @Vx1AlyxsWorld: Screw it. Give Shinsuke Nakamura the belt. Who gives a***about Braun Strowman now. #Smackdown @WWE 14 minutes ago

JustinThomas97

Justin Thomas RT @keenanfisher13: Shinsuke Nakamura conquered Bad luck fale in NJPW and he would conquer Braun Strowman in wwe sadly Vince’s bookings won… 15 minutes ago

souljahsingh

SouljahSingh Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is still to come. 52 minutes ago

Juancar77864768

Juancarlos Romero SMACKDOWN LIVES FRIDAY DAY WWE RESUMEN ABRE EL SHOW BRAUN STROWMAN APARECE SHINSUKE NAKAMURA Y CESARO LO RETA POR EL TITULO 1 hour ago

wholetruthy

wholetruthy RT @LarryCsonka411: 411’s Larry Csonka reviews WWE Smackdown, with Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Kabu… 2 hours ago

RyanKBoman

RyanKBoman SMACKDOWN – 04.10.2020: Shinsuke Nakamura sends Braun Strowman into a rage https://t.co/655Mm7SKLE https://t.co/BcIrteopiH 2 hours ago

