Covid 19 coronavirus: Liverpool football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus during hospital stay
Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus but “remains asymptomatic”, his family have said in a statement. The 69-year-old former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for a “treatment of an infection which required intravenous...