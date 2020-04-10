Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Liverpool football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus during hospital stay

New Zealand Herald Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Liverpool football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tests positive for coronavirus during hospital stayLiverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish is being treated in hospital with the coronavirus. Dalglish was admitted for treatment for another condition early this week, at which point he was tested for Covid-19. Despite being asymptomatic,...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sir Kenny Dalglish in hospital with coronavirus

Sir Kenny Dalglish in hospital with coronavirus 00:54

 Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus but “remains asymptomatic”, his family have said in a statement. The 69-year-old former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for a “treatment of an infection which required intravenous...

