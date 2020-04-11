Global  

USA Fencing National Championship posponed due to coronavirus COVID-19

Saturday, 11 April 2020
The USA Fencing National Championships and July Challenge have been postponed to late July or early August in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that continues to spread rapidly all around the world.
