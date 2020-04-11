1990 World Cup: England v Cameroon - Gary Lineker scores penalty after Gazza assist Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

BBC Sport looks back at Gary Lineker's winning penalty, set up by Paul Gascoigne, as England saw off Cameroon 3-2 to reach the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this