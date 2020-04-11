Global  

Big profit: Sale of former star has helped Leeds top the Championship - Opinion

Football FanCast Saturday, 11 April 2020
Leeds have nurtured some true talent over the years, with Chris Wood being one of the most recent stars to find new pastures and line the pockets of the Yorkshire club. The now Burnley forward joined Leeds back in 2015 from Leicester for £3million, a price which worked out to be a bargain based off what […]
