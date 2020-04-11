Global  

Report: Saints QB Drew Brees to join NBC Sports as analyst when his NFL career ends

USATODAY.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Saints QB Drew Brees already has a plan for whenever he retires from the NFL, as he is now in line to join the broadcast booth with NBC Sports.
Credit: WXXV - Published
News video: Report: Drew Brees to join NBC Sports after completion of NFL Career

Report: Drew Brees to join NBC Sports after completion of NFL Career

 New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees just signed a new two-year contract last month worth $50 million and it appears that’ll be the last contract he ever signs with the Saints.

