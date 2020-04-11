Report: Saints QB Drew Brees to join NBC Sports as analyst when his NFL career ends

Saints QB Drew Brees already has a plan for whenever he retires from the NFL, as he is now in line to join the broadcast booth with NBC Sports.

Credit: WXXV - Published 21 hours ago Report: Drew Brees to join NBC Sports after completion of NFL Career New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees just signed a new two-year contract last month worth $50 million and it appears that’ll be the last contract he ever signs with the Saints.