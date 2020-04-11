Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Edmonton Oilers’ Colby Cave dies at 25 after brain bleed

Edmonton Oilers’ Colby Cave dies at 25 after brain bleed

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25. The NHL club confirmed Cave’s death with a statement from his family: “Our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DisalvoMass9

Massimo Di Salvo RT @NHL: Today we mourn the passing of @EdmontonOilers forward, Colby Cave. More: https://t.co/zfzRpkPP0g https://t.co/1Y2nEalwnz 3 seconds ago

neelybirch

neely RT @PR_NHL: The NHL mourns the passing of @EdmontonOilers forward Colby Cave. https://t.co/oJH0WO7lBq https://t.co/Pbq6wV67Ep 4 seconds ago

heu6054

Karen Mcveigh RT @Sportsnet: Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has died after suffering a brain bleed earlier this week. https://t.co/pcDo0A0iJa 6 seconds ago

KGYEG

KGY RT @dstaples: "My heart is shattered": From Emily Cave to her departed husband, Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave. https://t.co/FjJpa1FAQ… 6 seconds ago

DeenBoy2010

Sy Ewoniuk RT @NHLdotcom: Wayne Gretzky and Torey Krug were among the numerous former and current NHL players to send condolences to the family of Col… 7 seconds ago

trevorSelvet_7

trevor selvet RT @TSN_Sports: Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave passed away Saturday after suffering a brain bleed earlier this week. He was 25. MORE:… 14 seconds ago

patti_0911

Pat Ostashek RT @jkenney: A heartbreaking loss for the ⁦@EdmontonOilers⁩, the town of Battleford, SK, and the entire Western Canadian hockey community.… 15 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.