Edmonton Oilers’ Colby Cave dies at 25 after brain bleed

TORONTO (AP) — Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25. The NHL club confirmed Cave’s death with a statement from his family: “Our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Massimo Di Salvo RT @NHL: Today we mourn the passing of @EdmontonOilers forward, Colby Cave. More: https://t.co/zfzRpkPP0g https://t.co/1Y2nEalwnz 3 seconds ago neely RT @PR_NHL: The NHL mourns the passing of @EdmontonOilers forward Colby Cave. https://t.co/oJH0WO7lBq https://t.co/Pbq6wV67Ep 4 seconds ago Karen Mcveigh RT @Sportsnet: Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave has died after suffering a brain bleed earlier this week. https://t.co/pcDo0A0iJa 6 seconds ago KGY RT @dstaples: "My heart is shattered": From Emily Cave to her departed husband, Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave. https://t.co/FjJpa1FAQ… 6 seconds ago Sy Ewoniuk RT @NHLdotcom: Wayne Gretzky and Torey Krug were among the numerous former and current NHL players to send condolences to the family of Col… 7 seconds ago trevor selvet RT @TSN_Sports: Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave passed away Saturday after suffering a brain bleed earlier this week. He was 25. MORE:… 14 seconds ago Pat Ostashek RT @jkenney: A heartbreaking loss for the ⁦@EdmontonOilers⁩, the town of Battleford, SK, and the entire Western Canadian hockey community.… 15 seconds ago