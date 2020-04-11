Mississippi State hires Nikki McCray-Penson as women’s coach

Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has hired former Old Dominion women's basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schafer as the Bulldogs' head coach. Athletic director John Cohen called McCray-Penson "a proven winner who will lead one of the best programs in the nation" on the department's website. McCray-Penson, a Women's Basketball Hall of […]


