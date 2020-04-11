Global  

Mississippi State hires Nikki McCray-Penson as women’s coach

Seattle Times Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State has hired former Old Dominion women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson to replace Vic Schafer as the Bulldogs’ head coach. Athletic director John Cohen called McCray-Penson “a proven winner who will lead one of the best programs in the nation” on the department’s website. McCray-Penson, a Women’s Basketball Hall of […]
News video: Mississippi State named Nikki McCray Penson new head women’s basketball coach

Mississippi State named Nikki McCray Penson new head women’s basketball coach

 Mississippi State has landed on Nikki McCray Penson to take over as head women’s basketball coach as first reported by The Dispatch on Thursday.

