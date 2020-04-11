Ministers to resume work from offices on Monday Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

All central ministers have been asked to resume work in ministries from Monday and put together plans for post-lockdown period to kick-start the economy, sources said on Saturday. All ministries have been directed that joint secretary and above rank officers will resume work in respective departments, the sources said, adding that one-third of the essential staff members in every ministry need to be present. 👓 View full article

