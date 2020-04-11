Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Montreal postponed until 2021

The Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament will not be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennis Canada announced Saturday the event, scheduled for Aug. 7 to 16 in Montreal, is off the schedule.

