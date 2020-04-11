Global  

Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Montreal postponed until 2021

CBC.ca Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
The Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament will not be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennis Canada announced Saturday the event, scheduled for Aug. 7 to 16 in Montreal, is off the schedule.
