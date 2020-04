Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Easter Sunday is one of the most festive events among Christians worldwide. As per the New Testament of the Christian bible, Easter is celebrated as the day of Jesus Christ's resurrection. Easter concludes the "Passion of Christ", which begins with a 40 days period of fasting – Lent and is concluded by the Holy Week. Making chocolate Easter bunnies and painting Easter eggs is what lifts everyone's spirits during Easter.