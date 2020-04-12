Drew Brees, Arthur Blanks and Leo Messi among those giving back amid coronavirus | MORE THAN A GAME

Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Athletes and team owners are stepping up to help their respective communities during the coronavirus pandemic. Drew Brees, Arthur Blank and Leo Messi are among the many giving back. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 4 hours ago Drew Brees, Arthur Blanks and Leo Messi among those giving back amid coronavirus | MORE THAN A GAME 01:44 Athletes and team owners are stepping up to help their respective communities during the coronavirus pandemic. Drew Brees, Arthur Blank and Leo Messi are among the many giving back.