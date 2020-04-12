Global  

Oilers Colby Cave fondly remembered from the little leagues all the way to the NHL

CBC.ca Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Hockey players from the little leagues to the pro leagues are remembering 25-year-old Colby Cave, who died Saturday after undergoing emergency surgery on Tuesday to remove a colloid cyst that caused bleeding on the brain.
