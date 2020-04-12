Oilers Colby Cave fondly remembered from the little leagues all the way to the NHL Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Hockey players from the little leagues to the pro leagues are remembering 25-year-old Colby Cave, who died Saturday after undergoing emergency surgery on Tuesday to remove a colloid cyst that caused bleeding on the brain. 👓 View full article

