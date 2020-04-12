Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chelsea FC ‘optimistic’ about signing 22-year-old Ligue 1 defender – report

Chelsea FC ‘optimistic’ about signing 22-year-old Ligue 1 defender – report

The Sport Review Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Chelsea FC are confident about completing a deal to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to a report in England. ESPN, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the west London side are feeling confident that they can reach a deal with the club and player ahead of a summer transfer window. The […]

The post Chelsea FC ‘optimistic’ about signing 22-year-old Ligue 1 defender – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SportAxe

Axe Sport Chelsea FC ‘optimistic’ about signing 22-year-old Ligue 1 defender https://t.co/q6bqc3TRZN https://t.co/a4Py5ZVz1p 4 hours ago

Citywide45

Richard Louis Chelsea optimistic about signing Everton target Gabriel via @Onefootball. Read it here: https://t.co/XqKVMX26jX 21 hours ago

ObengDaniel93

Danny Obeng Boamah RT @evilbluebird: Good source claims Chelsea still ‘optimistic’ about signing Lille centre back https://t.co/cdXse70Cqd via @NewsNowUK 23 hours ago

SportvLive

Sportv.Live Dependable journalist claims Chelsea are optimistic about signing Everton goal https://t.co/omp9XDAeYB 1 day ago

HitwinPredicts

Hitwin Predicts Reliable journalist claims Chelsea are optimistic about signing Everton target https://t.co/dym71KWGmG https://t.co/CPmJrP4fi2 1 day ago

SoccermatchesT

Soccer Matches Today Chelsea optimistic about signing Everton target Gabriel https://t.co/gNJMjv2lDw https://t.co/Bv4dsep1z6 1 day ago

TOFnews

Toffee News Reliable journalist claims Chelsea are optimistic about signing Everton target - https://t.co/mS6Q91C4Lr #EvertonFC #EFC 1 day ago

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Good source claims Chelsea still ‘optimistic’ about signing Lille centre back https://t.co/cdXse70Cqd via @NewsNowUK 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.