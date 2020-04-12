Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus: IPL 2020 to be postponed or cancelled amid COVID-19 lockdown? BCCI official provides update

Coronavirus: IPL 2020 to be postponed or cancelled amid COVID-19 lockdown? BCCI official provides update

DNA Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Last month, BCCI decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

heraldstandard

HeraldStandard Closings, cancellations, outreach due to health concerns: This is a list of scheduled events in the area that have… https://t.co/VJadJfAm13 18 minutes ago

carodelina

Carolina Montalvo カロリナ RT @THTFHQ: Since March, multiple seiyuu events have been cancelled whereas others were postponed. We've updated our article below with al… 47 minutes ago

sim_moore83

Simon Moore RT @PurpleMonarch79: “Postponed indefinitely” vs “cancelled” and the motherfuckers keep our money for events that never happened? Umm....no… 50 minutes ago

SameiHuda

Samei Huda RT @lisabortolotti: Hello! Are you an ECR who was supposed to deliver a paper at a Philosophy conference that has been cancelled or postpon… 1 hour ago

amSnehadri

Snehadri Sarkar RT @dna: Coronavirus: IPL 2020 to be postponed or cancelled amid COVID-19 lockdown? BCCI official provides update . . . #BCCI #Cricket #IPL… 2 hours ago

dna

DNA Coronavirus: IPL 2020 to be postponed or cancelled amid COVID-19 lockdown? BCCI official provides update . . .… https://t.co/Z10kYbLdbS 2 hours ago

stanleysuen

Stanley Suen Coronavirus outbreak: cancelled or postponed events – can I get my money back? https://t.co/YDkhfnDyzD 2 hours ago

dekinagi

Kei RT @BianchettiMary: Please sign petition to stop #virusprofiteer #Ticketmaster from keeping fans $ for postponed, cancelled or rescheduled… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.