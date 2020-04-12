Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tottenham to rival Chelsea FC for 27-year-old Brazilian playmaker – report

Tottenham to rival Chelsea FC for 27-year-old Brazilian playmaker – report

The Sport Review Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur are set to enter the race to sign FC Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho, according to a report in England. The Daily Mirror is reporting that Spurs are looking to sign the Brazil international on loan for the 2020-21 Premier League campaign following his underwhelming spell at Camp Nou. The same article states that […]

The post Tottenham to rival Chelsea FC for 27-year-old Brazilian playmaker – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.