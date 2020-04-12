Jermaine Jenas tells Gary Lineker about his experiences being coached by Sir Bobby Robson at Newcastle United and his 'special' style of management on Match Of Their Day.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Total Football News Match of Their Day: Jermaine Jenas picks his classic Premier League games - https://t.co/qlznEpnADz #football 2 minutes ago Tweets About GH Match Of Their Day: Jermaine Jenas describes being managed by Sir Bobby Robson https://t.co/LJKzEaVauz https://t.co/yVQFP9gJJq 2 minutes ago Maja Nadj RT @BBCSport: Some great memories and great rivalries! Jermaine Jenas picks three classic Premier League games for Match of their Day. F… 5 minutes ago Abhishek kumar Match of Their Day: Jermaine Jenas picks his classic Premier League games https://t.co/G96tla032a https://t.co/EDM7MzTpLM 7 minutes ago Syukri Abdul Aziz Match of Their Day: Jermaine Jenas picks his classic Premier League games https://t.co/fFT4XMsc5l https://t.co/3ar1WAW9s0 12 minutes ago BBC Sport Some great memories and great rivalries! Jermaine Jenas picks three classic Premier League games for Match of thei… https://t.co/yK0r9PW7Uz 14 minutes ago Edward moniz Match of Their Day: Jermaine Jenas picks his classic Premier League games https://t.co/vz5U7ZxlSE https://t.co/oe2MI0gPAW 14 minutes ago Stephan D Match Of Their Day: Jermaine Jenas describes being managed by Sir Bobby Robson https://t.co/os1do2Nf8K https://t.co/BpthekaMo0 23 minutes ago