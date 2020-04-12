Steven Gerrard sends heartfelt Liverpool FC message to Sir Kenny Dalglish Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Steven Gerrard was quick to send a message to Sir Kenny Dalglish after the Liverpool FC icon tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The former Liverpool FC manager and striker was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics. The BBC report that Dalglish was routinely tested for coronavirus […]



The post Steven Gerrard sends heartfelt Liverpool FC message to Sir Kenny Dalglish appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Sir Kenny Dalglish in hospital with coronavirus 00:54 Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus but "remains asymptomatic", his family have said in a statement. The 69-year-old former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for a "treatment of an infection which required intravenous...

