Racing: Jockey Jimmy Cassidy lauds Might and Power after death of Melbourne Cup winner Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jimmy Cassidy lauded the resilience and ability to rise to the occasion of Might and Power as he and the racing community mourned the champion galloper's death.The New Zealand-born and Australian-trained thoroughbred died on Saturday...

