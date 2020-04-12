Global  

Sir Stirling Moss dies aged 90 after long illness as wife pays tribute to Formula One legend

talkSPORT Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Formula One legend Sir Stirling Moss has passed away at the age of 90. Moss, who won 212 of the 529 races he competed in, had been suffering from a long illness. Lady Moss was at his bedside in the final stages and said he died peacefully at their Mayfair house. “He died as he […]
