Sir Stirling Moss dies aged 90 after long illness as wife pays tribute to Formula One legend Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Formula One legend Sir Stirling Moss has passed away at the age of 90. Moss, who won 212 of the 529 races he competed in, had been suffering from a long illness. Lady Moss was at his bedside in the final stages and said he died peacefully at their Mayfair house. “He died as he […] 👓 View full article

