Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ICC asks fans to spot Easter eggs hidden in these iconic cricket photos

ICC asks fans to spot Easter eggs hidden in these iconic cricket photos

Zee News Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
On the occassion of Easter on Sunday, the ICC once again took to its Twitter handle and shared a series of iconic cricket photos and asked its fans to find the easter eggs in the pictures.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Museum Offers Online Tutorial for Making Intricate, Batik-Style Easter Eggs

Museum Offers Online Tutorial for Making Intricate, Batik-Style Easter Eggs 00:52

 Dyeing eggs is a time-honored Easter tradition that can easily be continued, even amid the coronavirus shutdown.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TargetPossible

Target is Possible ICC asks fans to spot Easter eggs hidden in these iconic cricket photos | Cricket News https://t.co/nnIZbQp4qq 17 minutes ago

prashantarchu

PRASHANT KASHYAP RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #ICC asks fans to spot #Easter eggs hidden in these iconic cricket photos https://t.co/T7weH4gCzH 19 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English #ICC asks fans to spot #Easter eggs hidden in these iconic cricket photos https://t.co/T7weH4gCzH 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.