Chelsea legend Peter Bonetti dies aged 78 after losing long-term battle with illness

talkSPORT Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Chelsea legend Peter Bonetti has died at the age of 78 after losing his long-term battle with illness. The former England goalkeeper made 729 appearances for the Blues across two spells in the 1960s and 1970s. Bonetti helped Chelsea win a League Cup and FA Cup before joining Dundee United in 1979. On Twitter, Chelsea […]
