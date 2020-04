Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

The doctors on Sunday successfully reattached the hand of a Punjab police inspector after it was chopped off by a group of Nihang Sikhs during an attack in Patiala.The assistant sub-inspector's hand was severed and two of his Punjab Police colleagues were injured when the group allegedly attacked them with swords after being asked to show curfew passes outside a wholesale vegetable market. 👓 View full article