Peter Bonetti dead - Chelsea confirm passing of legendary Blues goalkeeper

Daily Star Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Peter Bonetti dead - Chelsea confirm passing of legendary Blues goalkeeperChelsea took to social media this afternoon to confirm that club legend Peter Bonetti has passed away aged 78 after battling with a long illness in recent months
