Lucky Pick 5 bettor turns 50-cent wager into more than $500,000 Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A 73-1 longshot and 34-1 upset Saturday at Florida track combine for fifth-highest Pick 5 payout in U.S. horse racing history -- more than $500,000.

