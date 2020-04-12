Sunday marks 40th anniversary of Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope
Sunday, 12 April 2020 () Fred Fox plans to get out of bed by 4 a.m. on Sunday and start running shortly after. That's the time his brother, Canadian legend Terry Fox, got up each morning during his Marathon of Hope.
Easter weekend will be half & half weatherwise!! Highs will be above normal with readings in the 50s on Saturday, but only 30s/40s on Sunday. Easter Sunday, the chances of rain will increase through the day before going over to a mix/snow by evening. Gusty NE winds will also produce the chance of...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
W Nam 🇨🇦 🇭🇰 RT @cbcnewsbc: Terry Fox's brother plans to get up at 4 a.m. today to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Marathon of Hope. https://t.c… 48 seconds ago
spacewoman reporter Sunday marks 40th anniversary of Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope
Terry's brother Fred Fox says April 12 is usually a… https://t.co/hAmF0c9H8f 2 minutes ago
Patrizia RT @mrfigmrfig: It's beautifully fitting that today is also the 40th anniversary of the marathon of hope. What an example of fearlessness,… 3 minutes ago