Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Football: Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti dies aged 78

Football: Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti dies aged 78

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Football: Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti dies aged 78Legendary Chelsea goalkeeper Peter Bonetti has died aged 78 after a battle with long-term illness.Bonetti made 729 appearances for Chelsea over the course of two spells at the club and kept 208 clean sheets.Nicknamed 'The Cat'...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Bonetti was the No 1 goalkeeper'

'Bonetti was the No 1 goalkeeper' 01:28

 Ron Harris has paid tribute to his former Chelsea teammate Peter Bonetti, who has died at the age of 78.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.