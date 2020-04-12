Football: Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti dies aged 78 Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Legendary Chelsea goalkeeper Peter Bonetti has died aged 78 after a battle with long-term illness.Bonetti made 729 appearances for Chelsea over the course of two spells at the club and kept 208 clean sheets.Nicknamed 'The Cat'...

