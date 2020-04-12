Corona: All 50 US states declared disaster zones

Global  

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump reportedly considered allowing the coronavirus pandemic to “wash over” America last month even as the death toll from Covid-19 infections in the US neared 21000 on Sunday, the highest among all countries but significantly less than what was feared.
