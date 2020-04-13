Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Trae Young, Chris Paul upset as NBA-WNBA HORSE competition kicks off

Trae Young, Chris Paul upset as NBA-WNBA HORSE competition kicks off

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Chauncey Billups upset Trae Young while WNBA sharpshooter Allie Quigley took down Chris Paul in the quarterfinals of the NBA-WNBA HORSE competition.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

soccerm00956420

soccerman Trae Young, Chris Paul upset as NBA-WNBA HORSE competition kicks off Chauncey Billups upset Trae Young while WNBA… https://t.co/puQ78Eyjtd 4 minutes ago

MSN

MSN Young, Paul upset as NBA-WNBA HORSE competition kicks off https://t.co/P4nukKv0HH 4 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Trae Young, Chris Paul upset as NBA-WNBA HORSE competition kicks off https://t.co/cEayvTl8O1 https://t.co/sxB29Qf1wU 5 minutes ago

Marc_ymarc

Marc Boehm USA TODAY: Legend ousts All-Star in NBA-WNBA HORSE competition https://t.co/ORaUFqupZS 8 minutes ago

TheOklahoman_

The Oklahoman Chris Paul, Trae Young eliminated from H-O-R-S-E tournament | @joe_mussatto https://t.co/lVbTCDs36K 17 minutes ago

iamsandyjohns

Sandy Johns Trae Young, Chris Paul upset as NBA-WNBA HORSE competition kicks off – USA TODAY https://t.co/QDBnPG4PHs 20 minutes ago

julianspivey44

Julian Spivey Trae Young and Chris Paul exiting in first round will kill the second night ratings for the HORSE challenge. #HorseCompetition #ESPN #NBA 30 minutes ago

StanfordWBBBlog

C and R RT @usatodaysports: HORSE on TV was definitely something! https://t.co/0dbGiWz4RT 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.