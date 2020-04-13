WNBA star Allie Quigley knocks out Chris Paul in NBA HORSE Challenge quarters

Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley beat Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul to advance to the semifinals of the NBA HORSE Challenge.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Chuck Haines RT @RTNBA: If Chris Paul beats WNBA Star Allie Quigley in HORSE tonight, we’ll give one lucky follower $50! Just make sure you’re followin… 2 hours ago NBA RETWEET If Chris Paul beats WNBA Star Allie Quigley in HORSE tonight, we’ll give one lucky follower $50! Just make sure yo… https://t.co/Zh8cmzc8dX 4 hours ago Thunderous Intentions Chris Paul has competition in WNBA star Allie Quigley - check out her seated trick shot! https://t.co/JNGozlx84t 6 hours ago Jamaal Al-Din How WNBA star Allie Quigley will prepare for Chris Paul in H-O-R-S-E competition https://t.co/MV4WxrvEHS 23 hours ago Tina Moran WNBA star talking trash before horse challenge https://t.co/Mjz8j6TfCH https://t.co/6xBa8VwltA 1 day ago Mark Medina RT @MarkG_Medina: How WNBA star Allie Quigley will prepare for Chris Paul in H-O-R-S-E competition https://t.co/Xy3jdzdFYI 2 days ago Rich 'Coach G' Grosso WNBA star Allie Quigley preps for Chris Paul in H-O-R-S-E competition https://t.co/zBPVUk7T8N 2 days ago Alain Keith Cabardo Daguio WNBA: Sky Star Allie Quigley practices trick shots at home as she prepares to face Chris Paul in Sunday's HORSE competition 2 days ago