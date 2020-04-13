Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > WNBA star Allie Quigley knocks out Chris Paul in NBA HORSE Challenge quarters

WNBA star Allie Quigley knocks out Chris Paul in NBA HORSE Challenge quarters

CBC.ca Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley beat Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul to advance to the semifinals of the NBA HORSE Challenge.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chainesinpa

Chuck Haines RT @RTNBA: If Chris Paul beats WNBA Star Allie Quigley in HORSE tonight, we’ll give one lucky follower $50! Just make sure you’re followin… 2 hours ago

RTNBA

NBA RETWEET If Chris Paul beats WNBA Star Allie Quigley in HORSE tonight, we’ll give one lucky follower $50! Just make sure yo… https://t.co/Zh8cmzc8dX 4 hours ago

thunderousint

Thunderous Intentions Chris Paul has competition in WNBA star Allie Quigley - check out her seated trick shot! https://t.co/JNGozlx84t 6 hours ago

jamaalaldin_tv

Jamaal Al-Din How WNBA star Allie Quigley will prepare for Chris Paul in H-O-R-S-E competition https://t.co/MV4WxrvEHS 23 hours ago

tin4m0ran

Tina Moran WNBA star talking trash before horse challenge https://t.co/Mjz8j6TfCH https://t.co/6xBa8VwltA 1 day ago

MarkG_Medina

Mark Medina RT @MarkG_Medina: How WNBA star Allie Quigley will prepare for Chris Paul in H-O-R-S-E competition https://t.co/Xy3jdzdFYI 2 days ago

Only1CoachG

Rich 'Coach G' Grosso WNBA star Allie Quigley preps for Chris Paul in H-O-R-S-E competition https://t.co/zBPVUk7T8N 2 days ago

keithdaguio

Alain Keith Cabardo Daguio WNBA: Sky Star Allie Quigley practices trick shots at home as she prepares to face Chris Paul in Sunday's HORSE competition 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.